Kings Sign Hayes to 10-Day Contract

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes has been signed to a 10-day contract by the Sacramento Kings. Hayes is the sixth different player from the Charge to receive an NBA Call-Up this season.

Hayes appeared in 28 combined games for the Charge this season and averaged 23.1 points on .468 shooting with 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 40 points on November 28th and dished out a career high 18 assists twice this season. Hayes was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from December 19th to January 4th, where the Charge went 4-0 over that span.

Cleveland's road trip continues with a visit to the Osceola Magic (Orlando Magic) on Wednesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.