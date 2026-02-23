Hustle Fall to Stockton

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (4-17), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 117-133 by the Stockton Kings (14-6).

With 29 points off the bench and 12-of-18 shooting, DeJon Jarreau paced the Hustle. Nate Hinton and Eric Dixon recorded 23 points apiece; Hinton also grabbed 13 rebounds. Tyler Burton posted 11 points, and Abou Ousmane collected nine rebounds.

Dexter Dennis led the Kings with 26 points, shooting 10-of-20 from the field. Isaiah Stevens notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. DaQuan Jeffries tallied 20 points and shot 4-of-8 from distance. Jon Elmore added 14 points, while KJ Jones added 13 points and Jaylin Williams added 10 points. Gabe Levin hauled in 10 rebounds.

Stockton held Memphis to 21 points in the first quarter while scoring 40 points to pave a 19-point lead at the half. The Hustle rallied in the second half, holding the Kings to 19 points in the third frame and outscoring them 65-50 in the half, but it wasn't enough to erase the lead the Kings built in the first quarter.

The Hustle outscored the Kings 68-34 in the paint and 46-31 off the bench, but Stockton made 18 of its 40 3-pointers, outshooting Memphis's 8-of-31.

The Hustle travel to face off against the Austin Spurs on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and will return to Landers Center to begin a three-game home stand starting on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

