Osceola Magic Kick off Home Stretch against Cleveland Charge

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic return to Osceola Heritage Park for a three-game homestand on Wednesday, February 25, Thursday, February 26, and Sunday, March 1, as they continue the push through the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

This week features a matchup between two of the G League's best at OHP. The Cleveland Charge are sitting just a game behind the Magic for first place in the Eastern Conference. The matchup will also feature the first home game that fans will see center Colin Castleton since coming back from an injury suffered in late November.

Thursday night is Noche Latina, presented by Pepsi. Come join the Magic as they celebrate the Hispanic culture that makes the Central Florida community to unique. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special Noche Latina replica jersey. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

On Sunday, March 1, the Magic host Women's Empowerment Night ! Join us as we celebrate the great women in the community and organization that help drive the Magic's success! Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.







