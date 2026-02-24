Osceola Magic Take Down Grand Rapids for Season Sweep

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Feb. 23, 2026) - The Osceola Magic (16-5) secured a 109-97 win over the Grand Rapids Gold (7-16) at Van Andel Arena on Monday for the second time in three nights. Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and knocked down five threes.

Dane Goodwin led the Gold with a 24-point, 10-rebound performance. Moses Brown also recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Alex Morales filled up the stat sheet for Osceola with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Colin Castleton dropped in a season-high 20 points along with his team-high nine rebounds.

The first quarter featured five lead changes as both the Magic and Gold fought for an early advantage. Quiñones paced the Magic's hot-shooting quarter with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc. After Grand Rapids took a slight 25-24 lead, Osceola ended the first on a 7-0 run over the final three minutes to regain the advantage.

Grand Rapids fought back in the second quarter and led 47-45 with just over four minutes to go in the half. The Magic, however, would go on another run of their own. Alex Morales scored five of Osceola's final 11 points in the frame to swing momentum back in their favor and lead 61-51 at the break.

The Magic led by double digits for most of the second half, but the Gold made one final push at the end of the fourth quarter. Grand Rapids cut the deficit to eight points with just over four minutes to go. Morales scored all 10 of his fourth-quarter points down the stretch to help secure the win.

Up Next:

The Magic return to Osceola Heritage Park for back-to-back games against the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 26. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

On February 26, the Magic host Noche Latina, presented by Pepsi. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Noche Latina replica jersey. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 32 29 25 23 109

Gold 25 26 21 25 97

Game Notes:

The Magic held their opponent to under 100 points for the second-straight game, fifth of the regular season. Osceola is now 5-0 in such games.

Lester Quiñones picked up a season-high three steals.

With two steals on Monday, Alex Morales has recorded at least one steal in five-straight games.

Colin Castleton notched his first 20-point game of the regular season.

In the Community:

While the team hit the road, Swish joined the fun at the 156th Silver Spurs Rodeo at Osceola Heritage Park. The four-day event brings fans from across the country to enjoy a weekend filled with world-class competition and community pride.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Pepsi for being the presenting sponsor for the team's upcoming Noche Latina celebration on Thursday, February 26.







