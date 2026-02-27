Osceola Magic Drop Game to Hot Shooting Charge

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (16-6) returned home to Osceola Heritage Park and fell 129-107 to the Cleveland Charge (16-7) on Thursday night. Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 29 points for Osceola on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 from deep.

Tristan Enaruna dropped in 29 points for the Charge on 12-of-20 shooting. Riley Minix contributed 22 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Alex Morales recorded a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Magic started off the game by shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from deep in the first quarter. Reece Beekman and Quiñones each scored seven points to help Osceola hold a 34-28 lead after the opening frame.

Cleveland returned the favor and scored 47 points in the second quarter on an efficient 18-of-23 overall and 7-of-9 from beyond the arc. Enaruna scored 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4. Osceola scored 36 points of their own in the second on 51.9 percent shooting but trailed 75-70 heading into the break.

The Magic couldn't slow down the Charge in the second half, falling behind by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter. Sy Chatman joined Enaruna with double-digit points in the second half to help the Charge take the first game against Osceola.

Up Next:

The Magic will face the Cleveland Charge on Friday, February 27 for the second night of a back-to-back at Kia Center, home of the NBA affiliate Orlando Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Osceola hosts the Sioux Falls Skyforce back at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, March 1 for Women's Empowerment Night. Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 34 36 15 22 109

Charge 28 47 30 24 127

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are auctioning game-issued Noche Latina jerseys! Fans can purchase jerseys of their favorite Magic players at https://e.givesmart.com/events/NQ6/. All proceeds will benefit the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund.

