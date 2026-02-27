Grant Nelson Earns Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets forward Grant Nelson has signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 21st in Long Island history, the second for the team this season and the first for Nelson.

In 23 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (17 starts) for Long Island this season, Nelson has recorded averages of 11.1 points on 54.9 percent shooting from the field and 80.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 6.0 rebounds (2.6 offensive) and 1.2 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. The 23-year-old spent part of the preseason with Brooklyn, signing with the Nets on Oct. 15, 2025, before being waived on Oct. 18, 2025, and was also a member of Brooklyn's 2025 NBA Summer League team. Prior to his professional career, Nelson played two collegiate seasons (2023-25) at the University of Alabama. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to the Elite Eight last season as a graduate student after earning a spot on the 2024 NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team the previous season in Alabama's first-ever trip to the Final Four. The Devils Lake, N.D., native previously played three seasons (2020-23) at North Dakota State University, where he garnered First Team All-Summit League honors as a junior.







