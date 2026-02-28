Three Warriors Go for 20 in Narrow 130-126 Loss to San Diego

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (11-11) dropped the first of two matchups against the San Diego Clippers (13-14), 130-126, as Hunter Sallis logged 40 points off the bench on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

In his first home game as a Sea Dub, two-way guard Nate Williams recorded a team-high 26 points and five assists. Center Charles Bassey earned his tenth double-double of the regular season, tallying 24 points and 18 rebounds. Center Marques Bolden totaled 22 points and six rebounds, and guard Chance McMillian had 19 points and seven assists. Forward Jacksen Moni and guard Deivon Smith, both coming off the bench, notched 15 points and 14 points, respectively, Smith adding an additional seven rebounds and seven assists to his stat line.

Guard Hunter Sallis came off the bench to log a game-high 40 points and six rebounds. Forward Zach Freemantle secured a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Two-way forward Norchad Omier finished with a double-double of his own with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Guard John Poulakidas (18 points, forward Jahmyl Telfort (15 points), forward Taylor Funk (15 points), guard Matt Allocco (11 points) all contributed double-digit scoring performances.

Santa Cruz used a 16-4 run early in the first quarter, led by 11 combined points from Williams and McMillian, to lead by nine, 19-10, at the 6:27 mark. However, with 21 of their 31 first-quarter points coming from behind the arc, the Clippers ended the frame with eight unanswered points and a 31-30 lead. After a 3-for-11 shooting start to the second quarter from the Warriors, San Diego claimed the first double-digit advantage of the game, 46-36, just under five minutes into the frame. The Sea Dub centers, Bolden and Bassey, combined for 20 points in the period to narrow the gap, as back-to-back Bolden threes in the final possessions of the half sent Santa Cruz into intermission trailing 65-61.

Santa Cruz leaned on its long-range attack in the third quarter, connecting on 5-of-11 attempts from behind the arc to outpace San Diego's 1-of-5 shooting from deep. With four players scoring six-plus points in the period, the Warriors surged ahead 86-81 with 4:12 remaining in the frame. However, the Clippers' Hunter Sallis continued to orchestrate their offense, reaching 32 points through three quarters to guide the visiting side back to a 93-92 lead entering the final frame. In the fourth quarter, Santa Cruz intensified its defensive pressure, dominating the glass with a 19-7 rebounding advantage. Despite the physical edge, the Warriors were unable to pull ahead as San Diego hit timely three-pointers to maintain a 121-113 lead with under four minutes remaining. A late Santa Cruz surge eventually knotted the game at 121 apiece, but the Sea Dubs couldn't get over the hump in the final moments, falling 130-126.

