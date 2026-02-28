Windy City Earns Road Win over Maine, McClung and Knox Combine for 63

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Maine - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a 121-106 win over the Maine Celtics on Friday night. Chicago Bulls two-guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 33 points as he continues his reign as top scorer in the NBA G League.

Hitting the road after a seven-game homestand, Windy City opened the match shooting just 42% from the field and 29% from long-range. Much of the first frame was salvaged by McClung and Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye who combined for 17 of the Bulls 25 points. Up against Boston Celtics center Amari Williams, on assignment with Maine, the Bulls regrouped in the second quarter to notch 39 points and improve to shooting 58% from the field and 63% from the behind the arc. By halftime Windy City captured a ten-point lead going into the break 64-54. Down but not out, Maine fought back in the second half going on a run at the top of the final frame to put the Celtics just a bucket behind Windy City. Celtics forward Jalen Bridges went shot-for-shot with Bulls forward Kevin Knox II in the back half of the match. Bridges tallied 20 points to Knox's 21 and ultimately Windy City earned the victory.

Joining McClung, Knox logged 30 points shooting 71% from the field and sinking six threes. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura recorded a new career-high and Bulls franchise record of 19 assists and made it a double-double with 11 points. Off the bench, Gueye earned his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Celtics, Williams neared a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Bridges ended with 22 points, with 20 of them notably coming in the second half. Maine guard Kendall Brown grabbed 17 points and seven rebounds. Rounding out double-digit performances for Maine, Boston Celtics two-way guard Max Shulga and Maine forward Hason Ward notched 15 and 12 points respectively.

With the win the Bulls improve to 12-11 while the Celtics fall to 12-15. A rematch between Windy City and Maine is set for this Sunday, March 1. Tip-off is 11am CST and the game will be broadcast on NBA TV, CHSN, and docomo.







