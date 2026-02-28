Nix Scores Winning Shot in OT Thriller

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (16-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 135-133 overtime win against the Noblesville Boom (14-11) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers dominated the first quarter, outscoring the Boom 32-18. RGV capitalized on points in the paint, scoring 22 points while holding Noblesville to 10 points. Cameron Matthews had already reached the double digits after scoring 10 points on five-for-six shooting from the field.

In the second quarter the Boom more than tripled its points and outscored the Vipers 45-42. M.J. Iraldi, Cameron Hildreth and Jamal Bieniemy scored a combined 32 points. While this wasn't enough for the team to capture the lead, it did erase what was once a 16-point deficit. Noblesville now trailed 74-63.

Noblesville once again outscored the Vipers 31-20, but this time the team completely erased its deficit and tied the game at 94-94. The visiting team had success with points in the paint after scoring 18 points.

RGV and Noblesville battled in the final quarter. The game was back-and-forth, featuring six lead changes and five ties. Jalen Slawson hit a three-pointer at the end of the game, tying the score at 128-128 in the fourth quarter and sending the game into overtime.

Matthews scored the opening shot of overtime, setting the game at 130-128. After that, Noblesville went on a 5-0 run and led the game 133-130. The Vipers then struck with a 5-0 run of its own and called it a game after reaching the target score of 135.

Daishen Nix hit the game-winning basket, finishing the night with 26 points and 14 assists. Matthews contributed 25 points followed by Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton with 22 points. Seven of the eight Vipers players scored in the double digits.

Iraldi led all scorers with 36 points. Slawson contributed 30 points and 11 assists to the team. Hildreth finished the game with 24 points.

The Vipers will face off against the Raptors 905 on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. CST at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. The game can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com and KGBT 4.1. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







