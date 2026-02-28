Herd Out-Hustle Memphis

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Memphis Hustle 134-126.

Mark Sears paced the Herd with 30 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Cormac Ryan followed with 28 points.

The top scorers for the Memphis Hustle were Eric Dixon with 28 points and Tyler Burton with 23 points.

The Herd opened the night with a blistering 9-0 run less than two minutes in, capped by a Cormac Ryan transition three. Memphis answered with a deep three, but Johnny Davis was right behind with another triple to make it 12-3. Wisconsin pushed the margin to 20-7 after a Kobe Stewart corner three and later stretched to the largest firstquarter lead at 36-23 by the horn behind 63.6% shooting and nine points from Mark Sears.

Wisconsin built its biggest lead of the night early in the second quarter, as an Alex Antetokounmpo fastbreak layup made it 38-23. Moments later, Kira Lewis Jr. pulled up a deep three to reach a 41-25 advantage. Memphis began to chip away, cutting the deficit after backtoback threes. The Herd responded with a timely 6-0 run before closing strong with late buckets from Kira Lewis Jr. and Lacey James to take a 70-61 lead into halftime.

Memphis stormed out of the break, trimming Wisconsin's edge to 73-67 before a Mark Sears three briefly restored the Herd's cushion. The Hustle countered with a 10-2 surge and eventually pulled within two. A pullup three gave Memphis its first lead at 90-89, and despite a late Kira Lewis Jr. score reclaiming a momentary edge at 91-90, the Hustle closed the quarter ahead 94-93.

The final quarter opened with an Alex Antetokounmpo fastbreak finish to reclaim the lead. A Memphis three-pointer swung the game in favor of the Hustle, 97-95. Memphis continued to pull away with five unanswered points to go up 102-95. The Herd fought back to tie the game at 107-107. The Herd pulled away with a 17-10 run, capped by a Cormac Ryan three and a Johnny Davis triple, extending the lead to 124-117 with one minute remaining. Free throws from Wisconsin sealed the 134-126 victory.

