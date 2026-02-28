Iowa Wolves Withstand Second Half Comeback to Sweep Mexico City Capitanes

Published on February 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves withstood a second half comeback to sweep the Mexico City Capitanes 118-117 in front of a crowd of 6,818 at Casey's Center this evening. The Wolves won their previous meeting 113-104 on January 27.

An early surge by the Wolves (14-11) had them ahead by as many as 25 points in the first half. They led the Capitanes 69-51 going into the second half. The Capitanes (16-8) responded by outshooting the Wolves 66-49 in the second half, eventually leading to a tie game in the fourth quarter. Thanks to a three pointer by Jalen Crutcher as well as a few late fouls by the Capitanes, the Wolves were able to pull ahead and close out the game.

Enrique Freeman tallied a double-double, with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He also had seven assists. He was followed closely by Zyon Pullin, who dropped 25 points. Jalen Crutcher also had a double-double, with 21 points and 13 assists.

The Capitanes were led by Wade Taylor IV with 28 points and nine assists off the bench. Adding to the tally were James Bouknight with 23 points and Boo Buie III with 22 points.

There were 4 lead changes throughout the game. The highest-scoring quarter for the Wolves was the first quarter, where they tallied 40 points. The Capitanes' highest-scoring quarter was the fourth, where they scored 39 points.

The Wolves shot 56% from the field while the Capitanes shot 44% from the field. The Capitanes out-shot the Wolves from three 44.7% to the Wolves' 35.5%. The Wolves outscored the Capitanes 56 to 42 in the paint, and out-rebounded them 39-36.

The Iowa Wolves head to Portland to take on the Rip City Remix in a two-game series next week before returning home to Casey's Center on Sunday, March 8 to play the Memphis Hustle at 1:00 PM.







NBA G League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.