Vipers Split Home Series with Clippers

Published on February 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the San Diego Clippers (12-14) 109-102 on Wednesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Things were a little different in the second game of the back-to-back set between the Vipers and the Clippers. This time, the game only had six lead changes and four ties. The lead changes occurred primarily in the first quarter. After that, the Vipers gained and maintained the advantage for the remainder of the game, securing a 109-102 win for the home team.

RGV outrebounded the Clippers 54-32 and outscored the opponent 21-9 in second chance points. The Vipers also collected 16 offensive rebounds while allowing San Diego only 7 offensive rebounds. This was a big turnaround for RGV, as the Clippers finished with 20 offensive rebounds the night before.

San Diego finished with three players in the 20-point range. LA Clippers two-way player TyTy Washington Jr. spearheaded the Clippers with 24 points followed by Sean Pedulla with another 24 points and Jahmyl Telfort with 20 points.

Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton led the pack with 34 points. Caleb McConnell secured a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Daishen Nix finished the night with 20 points.

On Friday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. CST the Vipers will take on the Noblesville Boom at Bert Ogden Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.







