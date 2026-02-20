Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak

Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (13-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 123-106 to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-11) on Thursday night at Sanford Pentagon.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle between the Vipers and Skyforce. After four lead changes and two ties, the Skyforce pulled away with a slight 25-22 advantage. The second quarter was very different as Sioux Falls maintained possession and entered the break with a 55-49 edge. Josh Christopher and Gabe Madsen scored 19 and 13 points, respectively, accounting for more than half of the home team's points.

In the second half, the Skyforce remained in control and built its biggest lead of the night (21 points) toward the end of the fourth quarter. Sioux Falls remained strong and secured a 123-106 victory. Sioux Falls scored 58 points from the paint, 14 second-chance points, and 27 fast-break points.

Daishen Nix led the Vipers with 32 points followed by Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton with 23 points. Cameron Matthews secured a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Christopher led all scorers with 37 points. Madsen scored 15 points. Bez Mbeng had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Vipers will travel to Iowa to face the Wolves at 3:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 22 at Casey's Center. The game can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.