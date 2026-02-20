Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (13-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 123-106 to the Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-11) on Thursday night at Sanford Pentagon.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle between the Vipers and Skyforce. After four lead changes and two ties, the Skyforce pulled away with a slight 25-22 advantage. The second quarter was very different as Sioux Falls maintained possession and entered the break with a 55-49 edge. Josh Christopher and Gabe Madsen scored 19 and 13 points, respectively, accounting for more than half of the home team's points.
In the second half, the Skyforce remained in control and built its biggest lead of the night (21 points) toward the end of the fourth quarter. Sioux Falls remained strong and secured a 123-106 victory. Sioux Falls scored 58 points from the paint, 14 second-chance points, and 27 fast-break points.
Daishen Nix led the Vipers with 32 points followed by Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton with 23 points. Cameron Matthews secured a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Christopher led all scorers with 37 points. Madsen scored 15 points. Bez Mbeng had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Vipers will travel to Iowa to face the Wolves at 3:00 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 22 at Casey's Center. The game can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Noblesville - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends
- Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts - Maine Celtics
- James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP - Grand Rapids Gold
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL - Westchester Knicks
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.