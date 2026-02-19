Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract

DENVER, CO - The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Spencer Jones to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, Ben Tenzer, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and Jonathan Wallace, Executive Vice President of Player Personnel announced today.

Jones, 6-7, 225, has appeared in 46 games (34 starts) for Denver this season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range in 23.6 minutes per game. Jones has scored in double-figures 11 times this season, including a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field (4-6 3FG) in 39 minutes on 12/1 vs. Dallas. He has recorded a steal in 28 games this season and has registered multiple steals in 12 contests.

Jones originally signed a two-way contract with Denver prior to the 2024-25 season after playing five seasons at Stanford University. Jones appeared in 11 games for the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League last season, averaging 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks on 55.0% shooting from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc in those games. Overall, Jones has appeared in 66 games (34 starts) for the Nuggets in two seasons, averaging 4.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game.

