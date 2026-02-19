Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - Texas Legends forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been selected to represent USA Basketball on the February 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team, USA Basketball announced Monday.
Robinson-Earl returns to USA Basketball for his first senior national team experience. He previously earned gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup and the 2019 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup.
During the 2025-26 NBA G League season, Robinson-Earl has earned NBA call-ups with both the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks. In 17 games with the Legends, he is averaging 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 35.6 minutes per game while shooting 55.0% from the field and 93.1% from the free-throw line.
USA Basketball will hold training camp in Oceanside, California from Feb. 20-25 before hosting the Dominican Republic on Feb. 26 (10 p.m. ET) and Mexico on March 1 (7 p.m. ET) at Frontwave Arena. Both games will stream live on Courtside 1891.
The United States enters Window 2 of qualifying with a 2-0 record and sits atop Group A as it continues its pursuit of one of seven FIBA Americas berths in the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Noblesville - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends
- Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts - Maine Celtics
- James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP - Grand Rapids Gold
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL - Westchester Knicks
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team
- Legends Drop Overtime Battle to Vipers Before All-Star Break
- Legends Acquire Jack Gohlke in Trade with Motor City
- Dalano Banton Signs 10-Day Contract with Los Angeles Clippers