Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team

Frisco, TX - Texas Legends forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been selected to represent USA Basketball on the February 2026 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team, USA Basketball announced Monday.

Robinson-Earl returns to USA Basketball for his first senior national team experience. He previously earned gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup and the 2019 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup.

During the 2025-26 NBA G League season, Robinson-Earl has earned NBA call-ups with both the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks. In 17 games with the Legends, he is averaging 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 35.6 minutes per game while shooting 55.0% from the field and 93.1% from the free-throw line.

USA Basketball will hold training camp in Oceanside, California from Feb. 20-25 before hosting the Dominican Republic on Feb. 26 (10 p.m. ET) and Mexico on March 1 (7 p.m. ET) at Frontwave Arena. Both games will stream live on Courtside 1891.

The United States enters Window 2 of qualifying with a 2-0 record and sits atop Group A as it continues its pursuit of one of seven FIBA Americas berths in the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

