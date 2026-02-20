Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go

February 19, 2026

Osceola Magic News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Osceola Magic (14-5) returned from the All-Star break with a 113-110 loss to Capital City Go-Go (11-10) at CareFirst Arena on Thursday night. Lester Quiñones had a team-high 22 points for Osceola on 8-of-16 from the field.

Keshon Gilbert led the charge for Capital City, dropping in 24 points on 7-of-13 from the field and knocking down two threes. Damari Monsanto contributed 20 points with five threes of his own.

Javonte Smart dropped 20 points off the Magic bench on an efficient 9-of-16 shooting from the field. Colin Castleton made his return to the court after missing the last 27 games due to a hand fracture and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Capital City came out of the gates firing on all cylinders. After leading by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, the Go-Go took a 38-22 advantage into the first break. Monsanto scored 12 points on four made threes to pace Capital City.

The Magic fought back throughout the second and third quarters and trailed by just seven points heading into the final period. Quiñones and Smart each had nine points in the fourth to help the Magic pull even with 48 seconds left. Capital City made just enough plays on both ends of the court, however, to come away with a win.

Up Next:

The Magic will travel to Michigan for a two-game series against the Grand Rapids Gold at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, February 21 and Monday, February 23. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on NBAGLeague.com.

Osceola returns home with back-to-back games against the Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 26. Both games are set for a 7 p.m. ET tip and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

On February 26, the Magic host Noche Latina, presented by Pepsi. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Noche Latina replica jersey. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 22 34 30 24 110

Go-Go 38 28 27 20 113

Game Notes:

Colin Castleton appeared in his first regular season game. The Magic center had been out since November 16 while recovering from a hand injury.

The Florida native pulled in 12 rebounds, tied for the most by a Magic player during the regular season.

With 22 points, Lester Quiñones led the Magic in scoring for the 10th time this season.

Javonte Smart surpassed the 300-point mark on the season after a 20-point showing against Capital City.

In Case You Missed It:

Osceola Magic forward Alex Morales recently signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. The fourth-year player out of Wagner has been with the Magic organization since joining the team prior to the 2022-23 NBA G League season.

In the Community:

Staff from the Osceola Magic teamed up with the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears for the organization's annual MLK Week of Service initiative. 11 Central Florida non-profits received help from staff members this past week to honor Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Pepsi for being the presenting sponsor for the team's upcoming Noche Latina celebration on Thursday, February 26.







