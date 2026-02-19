Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were defeated, 121-103, on the team's annual Literacy Day presented by Protective.

In the G League's first game since the all-star break, Long Island (14-9) led by as many as seven in the first quarter behind nine points from Brooklyn Nets assignee Josh Minott. Birmingham (8-17) struggled offensively, converting 5-of-22 field goal attempts, including 1-of-10 from three-point range, and trailed 29-23 at the end of the first period.

The Nets gained their largest lead of the first half, 41-27, with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. The Squadron responded with a 10-0 run to pull within four, but Long Island maintained their lead throughout the remainder of the period and took a 58-52 advantage into the break.

With 10:21 remaining in the third quarter, D.J. Carton converted a floater to bring Birmingham within five. The Squadron appeared to be set for a tight battle, but the home side went scoreless over the next six minutes until Trey Alexander's baseline jumper ended the 22-0 run with 4:11 to go in the period.

Long Island led 95-72 entering the fourth quarter and remained in control. Birmingham cut the deficit to 16 with less than a minute to go, but the Nets cruised to a 121-103 victory.

Hunter Dickinson led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. The two-way center also grabbed nine rebounds.

Trey Alexander posted his third double-double of the year with 13 points and a season-high 13 assists. The two-way guard also grabbed three rebounds and recorded two steals.

Birmingham will face the Nets again tomorrow, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. The HBCU Night game will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







