Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026

Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Grand Rapids Gold at 7:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs GLG:

Grand Rapids, MI (1/4/25) - The Westchester Knicks get back on the winning column with win over the Grand Rapids Gold, 127-113. Damion Baugh dished out a new career-high 21 assists for the Westchester Knicks tying the franchise record for most assists in a single game and joining Brandon Goodwin (2023-24) who set the mark last season on March 2, 2024, against the Motor City Cruise. This accomplishment is two points shy of the All-time G League record for most assists in a single game (23). Baugh's 21 assists would also be included with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals (tied career-high) registering his first triple double of his young career. Damion Baugh and Brandon Goodwin (last season) became the only Westchester Knicks to accomplish 20+ assists in the form of a triple-double in either regular season play or a Tip-off Tournament game. Baugh now becomes the fifth player in NBA G League history to accomplish this feat and second Westchester Knick in the last two seasons to hit this mark since Ashton Hagans (GBO) on November 28, 2022 (Showcase game).

Westchester rallied back after a disappointing loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday, January 2nd and put on a full team display to secure the victory over the Grand Rapids Gold with all players that logged playing time to go on to record double figures in scoring. Donovan Williams led the team in scoring with 26 points, four rebounds and four assists. Moses Brown added 22 points and 16 rebounds becoming the third time this season in which he has recorded 20+ points and 15+ rebounds in a single game. New York Knicks rookies Pacôme Dadiet (21 points) and Ariel Hukporti (12 points and 11 rebounds) both recorded new career-highs while on assignment. Chuma Okeke finished with 15 points, Jamal Bey had 11 points, and Damion Baugh and Alex O'Connell each added 10 points apiece. The last time Westchester had at least eight players in double figures was March 6, 2024 (Brandon Goodwin, Isaiah Roby, DaQuan Jeffries, Charlie Brown Jr., Mamadi Diakite, Duane Washington, Dmytro Skapintsev, and Jacob Toppin).

Last Game:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (6-15), fell in stunning fashion, 104-106, as the Valley Suns stole the game in the final seconds. Former Westchester Knick and current Suns guard Damion Baugh delivered the dagger, draining a game-winning three-pointer to seal the victory. Baugh powered Valley with a game-high 29 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, while Jaden Shackelford and Ruben Nembhard Jr. added 22 points apiece.

Westchester led by as many as 13 points with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Suns mounted an explosive rally. Valley shot a scorching 68.2-percent from the field and 57.1-percent from three in the final period, fueled by 12 points from Baugh and 10 from Shackelford. Despite holding a 10-point advantage with 1:26 left, Westchester saw its lead evaporate as the Suns knocked down four straight threes to spark a decisive 12-0 run.

As Valley ramped up the defensive pressure, Westchester struggled to generate offense, committing costly turnovers that plagued them down the stretch. New York Knicks assignment Pacome Dadiet led Westchester with 21 points, while Isaiah Roby posted his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dink Pate added his seventh double-double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Next Opponent: Feb. 21 vs. Cleveland Charge | Get Tickets







NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.