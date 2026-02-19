Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats News Release
WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats will host Disco Night presented by Wilmington Brew Works on Saturday, Feb. 21 against the Maine Celtics at 6 p.m. Groove City Band will bring the funk to Chase Fieldhouse and play live music pregame and at halftime.
For one day, the team will change its name to "Groovy Coats" and rock totally far-out uniforms, courtesy of AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware.
The game-worn, out of sight, jerseys will be autographed by each player and auctioned to raise money for YMCA of Delaware. The Blue Coats and YMCA of Delaware recently marked the second season of the Junior Blue Coats Basketball League for boys and girls ages 5-14.
"We're excited to partner with the Blue Coats for our YMCA Jr. Blue Coats season and grateful to every fan who bids on the Groovy Coats jerseys," said Tom Myers, Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Delaware. "The support opens the door to scholarships and youth sports opportunities so more kids across Delaware can get in the game, build confidence, and learn teamwork that will help them on and off the court."
The first 200 fans at Disco Night aged 21 and older will receive a Wilmington Brew Works koozie. All fans are invited to play PLINKO on the concourse for a chance to win a super rad Philadelphia 76ers 1970s replica warmup.
Tickets, including a limited number of courtside seats, are available via Ticketmaster.com/bluecoats.
NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Noblesville - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends
- Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts - Maine Celtics
- James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP - Grand Rapids Gold
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL - Westchester Knicks
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes
- Long Island Tops Delaware, 123-107
- Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94
- Blue Coats Outlast Herd, 105-103
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7