Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats will host Disco Night presented by Wilmington Brew Works on Saturday, Feb. 21 against the Maine Celtics at 6 p.m. Groove City Band will bring the funk to Chase Fieldhouse and play live music pregame and at halftime.

For one day, the team will change its name to "Groovy Coats" and rock totally far-out uniforms, courtesy of AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware.

The game-worn, out of sight, jerseys will be autographed by each player and auctioned to raise money for YMCA of Delaware. The Blue Coats and YMCA of Delaware recently marked the second season of the Junior Blue Coats Basketball League for boys and girls ages 5-14.

"We're excited to partner with the Blue Coats for our YMCA Jr. Blue Coats season and grateful to every fan who bids on the Groovy Coats jerseys," said Tom Myers, Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Delaware. "The support opens the door to scholarships and youth sports opportunities so more kids across Delaware can get in the game, build confidence, and learn teamwork that will help them on and off the court."

The first 200 fans at Disco Night aged 21 and older will receive a Wilmington Brew Works koozie. All fans are invited to play PLINKO on the concourse for a chance to win a super rad Philadelphia 76ers 1970s replica warmup.

Tickets, including a limited number of courtside seats, are available via Ticketmaster.com/bluecoats.







