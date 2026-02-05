Blue Coats Outlast Herd, 105-103

Delaware Blue Coats forward Saint Thomas vs. the Wisconsin Herd

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (9-8) defeated the Wisconsin Herd (7-11) on Thursday afternoon at Chase Fieldhouse. Saint Thomas led all scorers with a career-high 33 points. Drew Cisse pulled down 26 rebounds including a franchise-record 20 offensive boards.

The Blue Coats have won three straight games.

"Just a character win," said Blue Coats Head Coach JP Clark. "This is one of the games you remember as a player, just coming in with eight guys and just finding a way to totally gut it out and find a way to get a big home win."

Delaware led by as many as 14 but Wisconsin had a chance win the game on a Victor Oladipo three-pointer as time expired, which was off the mark and sealed the victory. The Herd were led by Cormac Ryan with 23 points. Oladipo poured in 15 off the bench.

Malcolm Hill scored 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Coats, who outrebounded their opponent 64-40 on the glass. Today's game marked the first Education Day of the season, where local elementary school students participate in a gameday fieldtrip. The sold-out crowd of 2,404 was the largest of the 2025-26 season.

The Blue Coats and Herd will meet again on Saturday, February 7 at 6 p.m., at the Chase Fieldhouse. The game marks Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com/BlueCoats.

