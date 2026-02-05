Sioux Falls Comes up Short in Overtime against Maine

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce fell 117-116 to the Maine Celtics in a target-score overtime finish Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon as the two teams opened a two-game series. The contest marked Sioux Falls' first overtime game of the season.

Steve Settle III recorded a career-high 24 points to lead Sioux Falls (10-9), finishing 7-11 from the field and 4-7 from three-point range while adding six free throws. Settle scored 12 points in each half and connected on multiple key shots late as the Skyforce maintained control through much of regulation.

Sioux Falls led 55-51 at halftime after shooting 51.0 percent in the first half and scoring consistently inside. The Skyforce established an early interior presence and used ball movement to build their advantage, while Maine (11-8) stayed within reach through second-chance opportunities and perimeter shooting.

The game remained tight throughout the second half, featuring 15 lead changes and seven ties. Sioux Falls carried a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before Maine answered with timely baskets, briefly building a four-point cushion midway through the period.

Cam Carter ignited a late Skyforce rally, scoring 19 points on 6-9 shooting in the fourth quarter, including 5-6 from three-point range. Carter accounted for the Skyforce's first 19 points of the period, opening the frame with a three-pointer and continuing to connect from deep as Sioux Falls erased multiple deficits and briefly reclaimed the lead.

The teams finished regulation tied at 110, sending the game to a target-score overtime. Defense defined the extra session, with both teams combining to shoot 5-20 from the field and 0-7 from three-point range as each possession became critical.

Maine reached the target score as they trailed 116-115. Amari Williams converted a running layup in traffic to secure the win.

Trevor Keels added 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Sioux Falls, while Dain Dainja finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks. The Skyforce shot 47.4 percent from the field and scored 64 points in the paint but were unable to close out the game in the target-score finish.

Maine was led by Amari Williams, who finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 10-16 from the field. Hayden Gray added 23 points and 10 assists, while Tosan Evbuomwan scored 19 points and Jalen Bridges contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics shot 41.6 percent from the field and totaled 27 assists on 42 made field goals.

The Skyforce and Celtics will meet again Friday at 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon to conclude the two-game series.







NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.