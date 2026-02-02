Dainja, Madsen Leads Skyforce Past Texas 125-109

Frisco, Texas - The Sioux Falls Skyforce closed out a five-game road trip by splitting their two-game series with the Texas Legends, earning a 125-109 win Sunday afternoon at Comerica Center.

Sioux Falls (10-8) led wire to wire against Texas (6-11), opening the game with 32 points in the first quarter and setting the tone offensively from the opening tip. Gabe Madsen scored 12 of his career-high 27 points in the opening period, knocking down three triples as the Skyforce built early momentum through ball movement and perimeter shooting.

The Skyforce maintained control throughout the first half, shooting 50.0 percent from the field and scoring consistently in the paint. Sioux Falls carried a 63-54 lead into halftime behind balanced scoring and interior production, finishing the night with 74 points in the paint.

Dain Dainja delivered a career performance, finishing with a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds in 32 minutes. Dainja went 14-24 from the field and 7-8 at the free throw line, repeatedly converting through contact and anchoring the Skyforce on both ends. His production helped Sioux Falls build the lead to as many as 19 in the second half.

Madsen's career night was complemented by efficient shooting across the floor, as he finished 10-17 from the field and 5-9 from three-point range while adding five rebounds and four assists. Trevor Keels added 24 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, continuing to apply pressure defensively and in transition.

Cam Carter finished with 15 points, marking his second straight game with at least 15 points, while also contributing six assists and four rebounds. Sioux Falls placed four players in double figures and shot 49.0 percent overall, committing just 11 turnovers on the afternoon.

The Skyforce closed the game with a 32-point fourth quarter, answering each Texas push and maintaining separation. Sioux Falls held the Legends to 42.4 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers, converting those into 32 points.

The Skyforce will return home for a two-game series against the Maine Celtics on Wednesday and Friday at the Sanford Pentagon, marking the team's first home series against Maine since 2015.







