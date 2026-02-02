Thompson Fuels Boom to Sixth Straight Win

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (10-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, extended their winning streak to six games with a dominant 125-109 victory over the Birmingham Squadron (5-15) on Sunday afternoon at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Two-way guard Ethan Thompson erupted for a game-high 34 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, including 9-of-15 from beyond the arc, to go along with eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals. His nine made three-pointers tied a Boom single-game record and matched a personal best for the second time this season. Two-way guard Taelon Peter followed with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting from deep, while DaJuan Gordon added 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Trey Alexander paced the Squadron with a final stat line of 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Christian Shumate (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Keion Brooks Jr. (20 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 40 points, with both recording double-doubles.

After a slow start, the Boom found their rhythm by using an 18-0 run to build an 11-point lead late in the opening period. Thompson led the way with 11 points in the frame on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from three-point range. As a team, Noblesville shot 52.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc in the quarter to take a 31-20 advantage into the second. Noblesville's defense took over in the second quarter, holding Birmingham to just five points through the midway mark and outscoring the Squadron 32-16 in the period. Birmingham finished the half with 36 points, marking the lowest first-half total allowed by the Boom this season, as Noblesville carried a 63-36 lead into the break.

The Boom continued their onslaught in the second half, pushing the lead to as many as 35 points with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter - the largest margin they have held over an opponent this season. Despite the deficit, the Squadron outscored the Boom in the period, trailing 96-72 heading into the fourth. Alexander scored 16 of his 28 points in the final frame to help Birmingham cut the deficit to 15, but Noblesville coasted to the 16-point victory.

NEXT UP

The Boom will hit the road for a four-game road trip beginning Wednesday against the Osceola Magic at Silver Spurs Arena. Coverage will be available on ESPN+, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







