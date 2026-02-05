Boom Remains Hot, Tops Magic for Seventh Straight Win

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Noblesville Boom (11-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, extended its winning streak to seven games after defeating the Osceola Magic (13-4), 129-117, for the second time this season Wednesday night at Silver Spurs Arena.

Two-way guard Ethan Thompson erupted for his second straight 30-point performance, leading the Boom with a stat line of 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 6-of-15 from the field and a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. Cameron Hildreth posted a career-high 25 points, while Gabe McGlothan added 25 points, two assists, and two steals.

Javonte Smart paced the Magic with a game-high 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including seven made three-pointers, along with four assists and three rebounds. Lester Quinones contributed 28 points and five rebounds, Alex Morales scored 19 points, and William Baker recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After both teams struggled to find a rhythm early, combining to shoot 5-of-19 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point range, things began to pick up as Osceola used an 11-0 run to take a 13-point lead late in the opening period. The Boom responded with timely baskets down the stretch, including a three-pointer in the final seconds, to trim the deficit to three points heading into the second quarter. In a back-and-forth second quarter, the Boom's hot shooting helped them build a five-point lead, before a last-second three-pointer from the Magic cut the margin. Noblesville shot 55 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in the first half to take a 66-64 lead into the break.

Defensive intensity picked up in the third quarter, with the game tied at 73-73 with 6:17 remaining. The Boom then scored 13 consecutive points, igniting a 23-6 run to seize a 17-point advantage, their largest lead of the night, powered by Ethan Thompson's 13-point quarter. Osceola responded with a five-point burst to pull within 12 points (96-84) heading into the fourth. Gabe McGlothan helped Noblesville weather a late Magic push, scoring 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, as the Boom secured their seventh consecutive victory.

NEXT UP

The two teams will meet once again Friday to close out the season series at Silver Spurs Arena. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.