Raptors 905 Strike Gold, Return to the Win Column
Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (11-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Grand Rapids Gold (6-11) 137-109 Thursday afternoon, ending the team's four-game slide.
The veteran duo of AJ Lawson and David Roddy led the charge for the 905, with Lawson putting up a team-high 29 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block, while Roddy added 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. James Akinjo led all scorers with 34 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the loss.
Jarkel Joiner provided complementary scoring, adding 19 points and seven assists to the stat sheet. Javonte McCoy added 25 points off the bench for the Gold.
The two teams meet again Saturday afternoon to close out their season series. Tip-off scheduled for 2:00 pm.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 34 23 42 38 137 LAWSON 29 REESE 9 RODDY/JOINER 7
GOLD 26 35 19 29 109 AKINJO 34 BROWN 8 AKINJO 6
