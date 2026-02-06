Celtics Sign Amari Williams to Multi-Year Deal

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







BOSTON - The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has signed center Amari Williams to a multi-year deal. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Williams (7-0, 262) has appeared in 13 games (two starts) for Boston this season, averaging 1.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game. In 21 NBA G League games for Maine, the 24-year-old has averaged 15.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game. Williams recently posted a 33-point (13-19 FG, 4-7 FT), 16-rebound double-double with four assists and one block in a victory over Capital City Jan. 3., in addition to hitting the game-winning shot in overtime last night in Sioux Falls.

The Nottingham, England, native was selected with the 46th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after appearing in 141 games (115 starts) across four seasons at Drexel (2020-24) and one season at Kentucky (2024-25). He averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 21.4 minutes per game while shooting 52.9% from the field over his collegiate career.

Williams started in all 36 contests in 2024-25 for the Wildcats, posting averages of 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game. Williams led the team in rebounds (306) and field goal percentage (.561) and tied for the team lead in assists with 115, the most ever by a 7-footer at Kentucky. He also became just the second player in SEC history to record at least 375 points, 300 rebounds, 100 assists, 40 blocks, and 20 steals in a single season. Prior to his time at Kentucky, Williams was a three-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) and a two-time First-Team All-CAA selection (2022-23, 2023-24) at Drexel.

Williams, the first British-born player in Celtics history, originally signed a two-way contract with Boston Aug. 15.







NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.