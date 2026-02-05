College Park Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas® Celebrate Black Excellence at 'Black History Month Game' on Saturday, February 7

Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, announced today plans for the annual 'Black History Month Game fueled by Georgia Natural Gas' on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m., when they face off against the Rip City Remix.

In collaboration with Georgia Natural Gas, the Skyhawks will spotlight local black creators and entrepreneurs making an impact in our community and on a global stage. The game will include multiple special features including a performance of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' by Joshua Meredith, a special broadcast on Atlanta News First (WANF) with a student analyst from Morehouse College, and a long-sleeve T-Shirt giveaway designed by local artist Aysha Perriman. Additionally, the first 200 fans will have the opportunity to plant their own vegetables at an onsite gardening expo and take home a special edition Skyhawks planter filled with herbs and edible plants courtesy of Georgia Natural Gas and Patchwork City Farms.

"There are so many amazing black creators and innovators right here in College Park," said Aimee Henderson, Director of Mass Markets for Georgia Natural Gas. "We are proud to celebrate not only the history of black excellence in southwest Atlanta, but also today's artists, innovators, job creators, and entrepreneurs that are shaping its future."

During the game, Skyhawks players will wear a special themed jersey inspired by Patchwork City Farms and Skyhawks minority owner Tauheed "2 Chainz" Epps. Highlighted by Georgia Natural Gas's logo on the front and Patchwork City Farms' logo on the back, the jersey design features elements from 2 Chainz' illustrious career, including his distinct Cuban link chains, and a quote from him expressing the importance of finding your own voice and being heard in society.

"Saturday will be a fantastic celebration and recognition of those who have shaped the Southside community and Atlanta into what it is today," said Atlanta Hawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. "Alongside Georgia Natural Gas, we are honored to celebrate black history, while recognizing two figures in our community who embody excellence in Farmer J and Patchwork City Farms, and our very own 2 Chainz."

2 Chainz represents Black excellence on a global stage - an artist, entrepreneur, and community advocate who consistently reinvests in the city and neighborhoods that shaped him. Patchwork City Farms represents that same broad reaching excellence, including at the grassroots level - creating access, sustainability, jobs, and opportunity within the communities it serves. Founded in 2010 by internationally recognized urban farmer, food activist, and TV host Jamila Norman, Patchwork City Farms consists of 3.75 acres of independently Black-owned urban farmland located in Oakland City.

Affectionately known as Farmer J, Norman-who graduated from the University of Georgia-also serves as one of the founding members and current manager of the South West Atlanta Growers Cooperative (SWAG Co-op), centered around Black urban farmers in Atlanta's burgeoning urban agriculture movement.

"This collaboration with the Skyhawks and Georgia Natural Gas is an exciting step in our work in the agricultural community around access and sustainability," said Jamila Norman, Founder of Patchwork City Farms. "Like farming, it's the ongoing care across every season that allows real impact to take root - and it's work we can all be proud to continue."

During halftime, Georgia Natural Gas will showcase a special check presentation following the result of a halftime contest, which will benefit Patchwork City Farms and ongoing community focused efforts.

The game marks the third of a four-game homestretch for the Skyhawks which concludes in a rematch against the Remix on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. College Park will continue their celebration of Black History Month by wearing the same theme jerseys and extending the long-sleeve T Shirt giveaway, while supplies last.







NBA G League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.