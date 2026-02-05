Philadelphia 76ers Sign Charles Bassey to Second 10-Day Contract
Published on February 5, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors News Release
SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Philadelphia 76ers have signed center Charles Bassey to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today.
Bassey, 25, signed his first 10-day contract with Philadelphia on January 26. The 6'10" center appeared in two games (two starts) for the 76ers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 22.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 34.4 minutes.
Through 10 appearances (nine starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, Bassey is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 assists in 27.8 minutes.
