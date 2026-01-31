Boom Wins Fifth Straight, Tops Squadron at Home

Published on January 30, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (9-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (5-14) for its fifth consecutive win on Friday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Gabe McGlothan notched his fourth 20-point outing of the regular season after finishing with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, along with seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the Boom. In his first game of the regular season, Quenton Jackson posted 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Ethan Thompson added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Kam Jones provided 14 points and nine assists.

The Squadron was paced by Keion Brooks Jr., who had a final stat line of 25 points, five rebounds and three steals on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. Josh Oduro (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Trey Alexander (10 points, 11 assists) each recorded a double-double, while Hunter Dickinson and Johnny O'Neil tallied 18 points apiece.

After giving up the first basket of the game, the Boom reeled off 13 consecutive points, which featured three three-pointers, forcing the Squadron to burn an early timeout. Quenton Jackson helped the Boom build a 14-point lead after pouring in 10 of his 23 points in the frame before the Squadron cut the deficit to nine by the end of the quarter. The Boom carried their hot shooting into the second quarter, pushing the lead to as many as 21. After a scoreless opening period, Kam Jones led all scorers in the second with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep, to help give the Boom a 67-46 advantage at the halfway mark.

The Boom looked to pull away in the third after taking a 25-point lead, the largest of the game, halfway through the period, until the Squadron used a 10-2 run to cut their deficit to 17 late in the frame. Birmingham scored 36 points in the third, its highest-scoring quarter of the game, to gain momentum. Noblesville managed to regain control, building the lead back up to 23 early in the fourth quarter. The Squadron continued to battle, narrowing the gap to 11 points, but ran out of steam late as the Boom secured the victory.

NEXT UP

The two teams will meet again for "Pacers Night" on Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will stream live on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.