Boom Surge Late to Defeat Blue Coats, 126-102

Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (5-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, earned a convincing win over the Delaware Blue Coats (6-6), 126-102, on Sunday afternoon at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Jalen Slawson (28 points, 10 rebounds) and Gabe McGlothan (16 points, 12 rebounds) each posted a double-double to lead the way for the Boom. Slawson added five assists, three blocks and two steals to his final stat line. Two-way guard Ethan Thompson finished with 28 points and three assists, while Cameron Hildreth contributed 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Blue Coats were led by MarJon Beauchamp, who totaled 28 points and seven rebounds. Johni Broome (16 points, 12 rebounds) and DeAndre Williams each notched a double-double, while Jared McCain posted 15 points and five rebounds.

In a first half that Delaware led wire-to-wire, the Blue Coats had four starters reach double figures, led by Beauchamp, who recorded 19 of his 28 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field in that span. Despite struggles from three-point range, the Blue Coats edged out a 62-57 advantage at the break after outrebounding the Boom 32-18 in the half. Slawson helped keep things close for Noblesville with a 16-point first half.

After falling behind by seven points early in the third, the Boom scored eight consecutive points to take their first lead of the game, forcing a Blue Coats timeout with 8:00 remaining in the period. Both teams continued to battle throughout the quarter, producing nine lead changes, until the Boom managed to take an 85-82 lead into the fourth. Noblesville took control of the game after opening the final quarter on a 26-9 run en route to a 20-point lead midway through the frame. As a team, the Boom shot 62.5 percent from the field, including 58.3 percent from beyond the arc, to outscore Delaware 41-20 in the period - their highest-scoring fourth quarter of the regular season - on their way to a 126-102 victory.

NEXT UP

The two teams will close out the back-to-back series in an MLK Day matchup on Monday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







