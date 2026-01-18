Maine Celtics Roll to 6th Win in 7 Games

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Maine Celtics never trailed on Sunday as the Celtics rolled to a 112-103 win over the College Park Skyhawks. Maine led by as many as 30 points and saw six players score in double figures.

The Celtics (7-5) got back on track after a loss to the Wisconsin Herd on Friday snapped a five-game winning streak. Maine dominated the paint on Sunday, outscoring the Skyhawks 56-40 around the cup and outrebounding College Park 56-36. College Park slips to 4-9 after Maine successfully slowed down what had been a lights out Skyhawks offense.

After missing the previous two games, all of Maine's Two-Way players were back with the team on Sunday. Ron Harper Jr. led the Celtics with 24 points and eight rebounds. Amari Williams posted another double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Recently acquired Tosan Evbuomwan also packed the stat sheet with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Kendall Brown provided 16 points off the bench on an efficient 6-7 shooting from the floor. Maine shot 48.2% (40-83) from the floor and 37.9% (11-29) from beyond the arc.

College Park was slowed down on offense by the Celtics and shot just 41.5% (39-94) from the field on Sunday. RayJ Dennis led the Skyhawks with 17 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. Nikola Djurisic and Asa Newell each scored 15 points while on assignment from Atlanta and Caleb Houstan added 14 points.

College Park scored 139 and 140 points in their last two outings, but on Sunday, Maine held the Skyhawks scoreless for nearly four minutes to jump out to a 9-0 lead. RayJ Dennis stopped the scoring drought with a midrange jump shot. Dennis was the lone bright spot for the Skyhawks in the first half with 13 points. Ron Harper danced through the lane to give Maine a 13-2 lead with 7:27 to go in the first. Harper led Maine with 12 first half points. College Park responded with a 7-0 run to cut the lead down to four before Maine made seven of nine first quarter free throws to lead the Skyhawks 29-17 after one.

Maine turned the defensive intensity up a notch and was flying up and down the floor early in the second quarter. After back-to-back dunks by Tosan Evbuomwan and Amari Williams, Maine forced a turnover and found Hayden Gray in transition to cap a 10-0 Celtics run and lead 39-19 with 8:30 remaining in the first half. With 6:03 to go in the second, Kendall Brown scored in the open floor to extend Maine's lead to 24, 43-19. The Celtics dominated the paint in the first half, and Evbuomwan found Hason Ward with 3:44 around the rim to extend Maine's lead to 29, 51-22. Maine continued to roll, and Williams continued to control the paint. With 1:53 remaining in the half, Williams sent a Skyhawks shot off the backboard and scored plus the foul on the other end to extend the Celtics' lead up to 30. Maine scored 32 points in the paint and outrebounded College Park 32-18 to lead the Skyhawks 57-36 at the break. Maine shot 47.6% (20-42) from the floor and College Park shot just 32.6% (15-46) in the first half.

Evbuomwan scored the first four points of the second half to extend Maine's lead back up to 25. College Park struggled to shoot from distance in the first half, but the Skyhawks started to heat up in the third quarter. Sharpshooting by Basheer Jihad and Caleb Houstan helped the Skyhawks cut Maine's lead down to 15 with 6:04 remaining in the quarter. Houstan scored 10 points in the quarter, but the Celtics weathered the storm and a tough basket in the lane by Harper with 7.2 seconds to go gave Maine a 86-68 lead through three quarters.

Nikola Djurisic led a spirited Skyhawks comeback effort to open the fourth quarter. The assignment player knocked down a corner three with 9:12 left in the game to cut the Celtics' lead down to 13. Just over a minute later, Jihad connected from distance as College Park trailed by 10, 91-81 with 7:49 left in the game. Maine found their answer to the Skyhawks comeback from beyond the arc. Gray gave Maine a 98-81 lead with 6:26 to go with a long three. It was the first of four consecutive made three-point shots by Maine to claim a 21-point lead with 4:53 remaining. The Celtics shot 5-8 from deep to ice the game in the fourth quarter and beat College Park 112-103 to claim their seventh win of the regular season.

Maine plays one more in College Park on Wednesday before returning home to face the Greensboro Swarm at the Portland Expo on January 23.







