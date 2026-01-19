Stars Back on Track with Bounce Back Win over Skyforce to Close out Back-To-Back
Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars got back on track with their first road win of the regular season, defeating the Sioux Falls Skyforce 115-108 on Sunday afternoon. The victory allowed the teams to split the weekend back-to-back and improved the Stars to 5-7 on the season.
The Stars and Skyforce traded baskets early, with multiple lead changes in the opening minutes. A Max Abmas three-pointer at the 5:32 mark of the first quarter gave Salt Lake City a 15-14 lead, and Sioux Falls never reclaimed the advantage. The Stars' offense caught fire soon after, building the lead to as many as 22 points early in the second quarter. Sioux Falls responded with a run to pull within 60-54 at halftime, but despite multiple Skyforce pushes in the second half, Salt Lake City held firm to secure the seven-point win and snap a six-game losing streak.
Jazz two-way guard John Tonje led the Stars with 22 points, knocking down 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, while also tying a career high with three steals. Jazz two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe continued his dominance on the glass, recording his 14th double-double of the season with 18 points (9-12 FGM) and a game-high 20 rebounds (8 OR, 12 DR). Tshiebwe also dished out a team-high eight assists, recorded two steals and tied a career high with four blocked shots.
Second-year guard Abmas provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and five assists to lead the Stars' reserves.
Sioux Falls was led by Jahmir Young, who scored 36 points, followed by Trevor Keels with 25.
The 5-7 Stars return home to Salt Lake City and will have several days off before hosting the Memphis Hustle for the second time this season. Salt Lake City currently holds a 1-0 advantage in the series. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, and will air on ESPN+ and Jazz+. Fans can find tickets to the game HERE and at SLCStars.com.
HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)
STARS Tonje - 22 Tshiebwe - 20 Tshiebwe - 8 .517 .371 .700 13-32-45
SKYFORCE Young - 36 Madsen - 12 Young - 12 .456 .421 .545 17-29-46
