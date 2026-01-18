Charge Come Back to Beat Grand Rapids

Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Riley Minix defends against the Grand Rapids Gold

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Grand Rapids Gold) Cleveland Charge forward Riley Minix defends against the Grand Rapids Gold(Cleveland Charge, Credit: Grand Rapids Gold)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Charge (5-4) used a big second half to defeat the Grand Rapids Gold (5-7), 132-126, at the Van Andel Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Down as many as 25, Cleveland used a record-breaking second half to come back for the win. The Charge's 47 points in the third quarter and 89 in the second half both set new franchise records, breaking marks set earlier this season. Cleveland outscored the hosts 89-65 in the second half, hitting 66% of their shots and only turning the ball over three times.

The Charge were led by new addition Riley Minix scoring 27 points on 6-of-8 three-pointers and five rebounds. Killian Hayes scored 26 with eight assists and five rebounds. Norchad Omier posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds with two blocks. Off the bench, Chris Livingston added 19 points, and Luke Travers had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The two teams will meet again in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Images from this story



Cleveland Charge forward Riley Minix defends against the Grand Rapids Gold

(Grand Rapids Gold)







NBA G League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.