Zach Freemantle and Jaelen House Deliver Career Performances as Clippers Hand the Mexico City First Home Loss
Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
Mexico City, MX January 18, 2026 - The San Diego Clippers (5-7) defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (10-3), 115-96.
The San Diego Clippers came out firing, draining 58% of their three-pointers in the first quarter to jump ahead 36-24. Zach Freemantle and Jaelen House combined for 21 of the team's 36 points, with House connecting on all three of his three-point attempts. The Capitanes battled back in the second quarter, cutting the Clippers' lead to four points at halftime, 58-54. Zach Freemantle led all scorers at halftime with 18 points, shooting 70% from the field. The Clippers broke the game open in the third quarter, stretching their lead to 89-74, behind Zach Freemantle's 24 points and Jaelen House's 21-point spark off the bench. Jaelen House delivered the knockout blow midway through the fourth quarter, scoring nine quick points to build a 20-point cushion as the Clippers closed out a decisive 115-96 win over the Capitanes.
The San Diego Clippers overcame a depleted roster to defeat the first-place Mexico City Capitanes and delivering their first regular season home loss. Despite suiting up just eight players for the fourth straight game, the Clippers were led by dual career-high 33-point performances from Jaelen House and Zach Freemantle. Jaelen House was efficient shooting 50% from the field while dishing out five assists. Zach Freemantle was dominat at the free-throw line with a season-high eight makes and controlled the glass with nine rebounds. Derek Ogbeide and Jahmyl Telfort chipped in 12 points each, while John Poulakidas had nine points and matched a season-high seven rebounds. Matt Allocco pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds.
For the Mexico City Capitanes, James Bouknight had 25 points and five rebounds. Andersson Garcia had 12 points and 21 rebounds.
Next Up
The San Diego Clippers will finish their season series against the Mexico City Capitanes on January 20th at 6 p.m. on NBAGLeague.com.
