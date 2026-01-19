Iowa Wolves Fall 115-124 to Long Island Nets on Alpha's Birthday
Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves lost 115-124 to the Long Island Nets on Sunday at Casey's Center. It's the first of a five-game homestand for the Wolves (7-5), who competed in front of 4,957 for the matinee tip-off.
Jules Bernard led Iowa with 38 points, a career high in scoring. Alize Johnson tallied 31 points, a game-high nine rebounds, and five assists. Rocco Zikarsky recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, and four blocked shots.
The Nets (6-5) outrebounded the Wolves 40-33 and out-scored the Wolves 64-56 in the paint. The game was neck-and-neck for the first half, but Long Island pulled away in the third quarter, finding itself with a 17-point lead.
Tyson Etienne led the Nets with 27 points. Chaney Johnson added 21 points, while Trevon Scott recorded 17 points. Nate Williams, Ben Saraf, and Malachi Smith each contributed 15 points.
The two squads square off again tomorrow, with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off time on MLK Day. The Wolves and Nets will join the NBA and the G League in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the game.
NBA G League Stories from January 18, 2026
- Zach Freemantle and Jaelen House Deliver Career Performances as Clippers Hand the Mexico City First Home Loss - San Diego Clippers
- Iowa Wolves Fall 115-124 to Long Island Nets on Alpha's Birthday - Iowa Wolves
- Stars Back on Track with Bounce Back Win over Skyforce to Close out Back-To-Back - Salt Lake City Stars
- Young Produces Season High in Loss to Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Maine Celtics Hold off Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 112-103 - College Park Skyhawks
- Boom Surge Late to Defeat Blue Coats, 126-102 - Noblesville Boom
- Charge Come Back to Beat Grand Rapids - Cleveland Charge
- Gold Drop Close Home Contest to Charge 126-132 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Maine Celtics Roll to 6th Win in 7 Games - Maine Celtics
- Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Texas Legends - Memphis Hustle
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Youth Sports Day Presented by the Aviation Institute of Maintenance' against the Maine Celtics - College Park Skyhawks
- San Diego Clippers Sign Forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell - San Diego Clippers
- Three Sea Dubs Go for 20 in 123-115 Victory over Valley Suns - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Fall 115-124 to Long Island Nets on Alpha's Birthday
- Iowa Wolves Shine in Back-To-Back Wins, Besting Valley Suns 137-127 on Thursday
- Iowa Wolves Find Victory in the Desert with 130-123 Win over Valley Suns
- Iowa Wolves Split Series with 105-98 Win over San Diego Clippers on Saturday
- Iowa Wolves Open Road Trip with 118-125 Loss to San Diego Clippers