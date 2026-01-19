Iowa Wolves Fall 115-124 to Long Island Nets on Alpha's Birthday

Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves lost 115-124 to the Long Island Nets on Sunday at Casey's Center. It's the first of a five-game homestand for the Wolves (7-5), who competed in front of 4,957 for the matinee tip-off.

Jules Bernard led Iowa with 38 points, a career high in scoring. Alize Johnson tallied 31 points, a game-high nine rebounds, and five assists. Rocco Zikarsky recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, and four blocked shots.

The Nets (6-5) outrebounded the Wolves 40-33 and out-scored the Wolves 64-56 in the paint. The game was neck-and-neck for the first half, but Long Island pulled away in the third quarter, finding itself with a 17-point lead.

Tyson Etienne led the Nets with 27 points. Chaney Johnson added 21 points, while Trevon Scott recorded 17 points. Nate Williams, Ben Saraf, and Malachi Smith each contributed 15 points.

The two squads square off again tomorrow, with a 1:00 p.m. tip-off time on MLK Day. The Wolves and Nets will join the NBA and the G League in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the game.







NBA G League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.