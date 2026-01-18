Young Produces Season High in Loss to Stars

Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Despite a season-high scoring night from Jahmir Young, the Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 115-108 decision to the Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon to split the two-game series.

Young delivered one of the most productive performances of his career, finishing with 36 points on 13-22 FGA and 6-11 3PA, while adding 12 assists. The assist total marked his third game in the last five with 12 or more, and the scoring output represented his fifth 30-point performance of the season.

Sioux Falls (7-5) stayed within striking distance early, leaning on interior efficiency from Vladislav Goldin and perimeter shooting from Gabe Madsen. Goldin finished with 15 points on 6-11 FGA and 2-2 FT, while Madsen knocked down 4-7 3PA on his way to 14 points, adding 12 rebounds to lead the Skyforce on the glass.

Salt Lake City (5-7) built separation in the middle quarters behind strong shooting efficiency and control of the paint. The Stars shot 51.7 percent from the field and held a 56-48 advantage in points in the paint, building a lead that reached as many as 22 points.

John Tonje led the Stars with 22 points on 8-18 FGA and 4-6 3PA, while Oscar Tshiebwe delivered another dominant all-around effort. Tshiebwe finished with 18 points, 20 rebounds, and 8 assists, anchoring Salt Lake City on both ends and creating second-chance opportunities throughout the game.

Sioux Falls mounted a late push behind Young's shot-making and playmaking, trimming the deficit in the fourth quarter, but Salt Lake City answered with timely baskets to hold off the comeback attempt.

The Skyforce shot 45.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three, recording 25 assists on 37 made field goals, but were unable to overcome the Stars' efficiency inside and rebounding presence down the stretch.

Sioux Falls returns home to host the Long Island Nets (5-5) on Wednesday at 3:00 PM CST from Heritage Court, while Salt Lake City continues play by hosting the Memphis Hustle (1-8) on Wednesday as well.







NBA G League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.