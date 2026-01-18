Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Texas Legends

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 132123 by the Texas Legends (5-6) at Landers Center.

Tyler Burton paced the Hustle with 26 points and five assists. DeJon Jarreau totaled 21 points and eight assists. Nate Hinton tallied 21 points and eight rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. scored 17 points. Evan Gilyard dished out a career-high 13 assists.

Mark Armstrong led Texas by scoring a game-high 27 points. Sheldon Edwards Jr. totaled 21 points. Jeremiah RobinsonEarl registered 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Matthew Cross tallied 18 points and eight rebounds. D'Moi Hodge added 17 points off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 14 in the second half, Memphis went on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 114-111 in the fourth quarter. The Legends responded with a 9-3 burst to extend their lead to as many as nine in the final minutes of the game to secure the win.

Memphis tallied a season-high 34 assists on 47 field goals. The Hustle outscored Texas 72-34 in the paint. Texas shot 50 percent both from the field and beyond the arc, making 22 3-pointers. The Legends scored 23 points off turnovers.

The Hustle tip-off a four-game road trip with a two-game set against the Rip City Remix in Portland on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. CT.







