Maine Celtics Hold off Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 112-103

Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-9) dropped the first of their two-game series with the Maine Celtics (7-5), 112-103.

After making history as the first player in NBA G League history to record 46 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and four steals in a single game against the Delaware Blue Coats on Jan. 16, Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis led the way for the Skyhawks yet again, finishing the contest with 17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and six steals in 38 minutes.

Dennis became the first Skyhawk in franchise history and the first player in the NBA G League since 2024 to record a stat line of 15-or-more points, 10-or-more assists, five-or-more rebounds, and six-or-more steals, and also became the first player in the league this season and the first Skyhawk in franchise history to record back-to-back games of 15-or-more points, 10-or-more assists and at least four steals.

In his return to College Park on assignment from the Atlanta Hawks, rookie forward Asa Newell recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Nikola Đurišić also added 15 points, to go along with three rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The 6-7 forward/guard has blocked at least one shot in four of his last five games and is averaging 1.0 block per game in the regular season.

The Celtics opened the game in rhythm, building an early 13-2 advantage. The Skyhawks answered with an 11-5 run midway through the first quarter, but the Celtics continued to control the pace by getting to the free throw line. They converted seven of nine attempts, helping them take a 29-17 lead into the second period.

The Celtics forced three turnovers early in the second quarter, scoring after each one and sparking a 10-0 run. Their efficiency on offense matched their intensity on defense as they shot 13-25 from the field while holding the Skyhawks to 24-7 in the second quarter, going into the half with a 57-36 lead.

The Skyhawks fell behind by 25 early in the third quarter, but a trio of unanswered three-pointers, two from Caleb Houstan and one from Basheer Jihad, fueled a 13-5 run that cut the deficit to 15. That was as close as College Park would get in the period, as the teams traded baskets, allowing Maine to maintain control and take an 86-68 lead into the fourth.

The Skyhawks continued to lean on the three-point shot in the fourth quarter, connecting on three of their first five attempts and finishing the period with seven makes. College Park narrowed the deficit to 10, but Maine quickly countered with a decisive 21-7 run. The Skyhawks closed the game with 13 unanswered points, but the late surge wasn't enough to overcome the deficit, resulting in a 112-103 final.

Maine was led by third-year guard Ron Harper Jr., who scored a game high 24 points, accounting for six rebounds, two steals and two blocks along the way. Celtics forward Tosan Evbuomwan added 19 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in the victory.

The Skyhawks will cap off their five-game homestand with a rematch against the Celtics on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., which will be presented by Attorney Ken Nugent.







