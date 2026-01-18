San Diego Clippers Sign Forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell
San Diego Clippers News Release
The San Diego Clippers have signed forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who appeared in eight games with the Iowa Wolves earlier this season before being waived on December 23rd.
Stone-Carrawell spent last season at Loyola Marymount as a graduate transfer, playing in all 32 games with 29 starts. He averaged 28.8 minutes per game (third on the team) and averaged13.4 points per game, ranking 15th in the West Coast Conference. The forward shot 46.0 percent from the field, eighth among qualified West Coast Conference players, and connected on 34.8 percent of his three-point attempts, second on the team. His performance earned him West Coast Conference Honorable Mention All-Conference honors. Prior to LMU, Stone-Carrawell played collegiately at Charlotte, Austin Peay, and Utah Valley.
Stone-Carrawell will be active for today's 2 p.m. game against the first place Western Conference Mexico City Capitanes, streaming on NBAGLeague.com.
