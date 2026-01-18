Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Youth Sports Day Presented by the Aviation Institute of Maintenance' against the Maine Celtics

Published on January 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced this afternoon's 'Youth Sports Day presented by the Aviation Institute of Maintenance' against the Maine Celtics has officially sold out, and a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. It marks the second sellout of the 2025-26 season.

This afternoon marks the first of a two-game series against the Celtics, and the fourth out of a five-game homestand at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, the Skyhawks' longest home stretch of the season.

During the 2024-25 and 2023-24 seasons, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season during 2023-24, and tying it in 2024-25.

Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.







