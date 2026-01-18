Gold Drop Close Home Contest to Charge 126-132

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold (5-7) lost a home matchup with the Cleveland Charge (5-4) Sunday afternoon 126-132.

The Gold jumped out to an early 20-point lead in the first quarter, and held onto this margin thanks to 34 first-half points in the paint. The Charge shaved this lead down early in the fourth quarter after shooting above 60% in the second half, and took the lead with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Moses Brown was huge in the effort for the Gold tonight with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double. Guard Dan Goodwin added 27 points, including a few big three-pointers to keep it close in the final minutes. Javante McCoy contributed 17 points off the bench.

Riley Minix led the scoring for Cleveland with 27 points on six made three-pointers. Former Pistons guard Killian Hayes scored 26 points of his own. Former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA Two-way Chris Livingston dropped 19 points off the bench, including two big poster dunks.

The Gold will face the Charge in a rematch at home this Tuesday, January 20, at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.







