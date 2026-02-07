Jaelen House Fifth Straight 20-Point Performance Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the Memphis Hustle

Southhaven, MS - The San Diego Clippers (9-11) beat the Memphis Hustle, 116-105.

A defensive first quarter concluded with the San Diego Clippers leading the Memphis Hustle, 29-21. John Poulakidas and Hunter Sallis each scored six points and Zach Freemantle added five points in the opening quarter. The Clippers stretched their advantage to 14 points in the second quarter, but Memphis fought back to trim the deficit to 59-51 by halftime. Eight Clippers contributed to the scoring column before halftime, paced by John Poulakidas' game-high 11 points. The third quarter belonged to Jaelen House, who poured in 10 points to help San Diego build an 86-75 cushion entering the fourth. The Clippers sealed the win with an efficient final period, connecting on 56% of their three-point attempts to defeat the Hustle, 116-105.

Jaelen House paced San Diego with 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds, extending his 20-point streak to five games. John Poulakidas wasn't far behind with 22 points, knocking down six triples to go with five rebounds and four assists. Zach Freemantle flirted with a double-double, finishing with 12 points and nine rebounds. Both Telfort and Funk added 12 points apiece, while Cam Reddish posted a double-double with career-best marks of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Memphis Hustle, Tyler Burton scored 20 points, shooting 40% from three-point range. Former San Diego Clippers, Pierre Crockrell II scored 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will continue their road trip against the Memphis Hustle on February 8th at NBAGeague.com.







