Charlotte Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan to Two-Way Contract

PORTLAND, ME - The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team has signed Maine Celtics forward Tosan Evbuomwan to a Two-Way contract.

Evbuomwan becomes the second player this season to earn a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA, joining Wendell Moore Jr. (Detroit Pistons). Evbuomwan becomes the 25th player in franchise history to earn a NBA Call-Up.

The Princeton product joined the Maine Celtics on Jan. 14. In nine games with Maine, Evbuomwan averaged 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. He recorded three double-doubles for the Celtics, including a 34 point-10 assist performance on Jan. 25 vs. Greensboro.

The NBA veteran started the season on a Two-Way contract with the New York Knicks. Evbuomwan has played in 50 career NBA games, including five with New York in 2025-26. For his career, he has averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the NBA.







