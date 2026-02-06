Windy City Bulls to Honor Influential Black Pioneers and Leaders During Black Excellence Night on February 11

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, will host its first Black Excellence Night on Wednesday, February 11 as part of the team's month-long celebration of Black History. Windy City players will wear specially designed uniforms that showcase 12 influential Black pioneers and leaders who have made lasting impacts on U.S. history. Each game uniform features a portrait of each honoree, and the jersey activation is done in collaboration with the Wisconsin Herd and performance artist Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter.

In recognition of Black History Month's 100-year legacy, and America's 250th anniversary, the Windy City event is an expansion of the Wisconsin Herd's Threaded Chapters event, which will be hosted in Oshkosh, WI in partnership with Patcasso. Inspired by the evolution of Black History Month, this year's custom-designed jerseys resemble living history books, with each thread and chapter honoring the 12 individuals. Through purpose-driven storytelling and design, Threaded Chapters recognizes both America's progress and its ongoing work in celebrating resilience, excellence and unity in the pursuit of a country that continues striving to make the world better.

The living and past legends who will be honored this year include NBA Pioneers Charles "Chuck" Cooper, Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, and Earl Lloyd; Jackie Joyner-Kersee; Spencer Haywood; Shirley Chisholm; Jesse Jackson; C.T. Vivian; Wade Houston; RoccStar; Elisha "EJ" Williams; and Benjamin Banneker.

The Windy City player-worn uniforms may be bid on here beginning today, and concluding on the night of the game, February 11. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on Windy City's game-worn warmup shooting shirts celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy featuring his famous quote, "The time is always right to do what is right."

Proceeds from the Black Excellence Night auction will benefit the Harold Lefty Williams DARE2DREAM Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for youth and young adults to strengthen our communities both domestically and globally.

Patrick "Patcasso" Hunter is a nationally recognized performance artist, engineer, and STEAM Ambassador who blends live painting, storytelling, and technology to inspire purpose-driven leadership. As a digital transformation consultant and co-founder of STEAM Revolt, he creates experiences that connect creativity with real-world impact. A Detroit native and University of Michigan computer science graduate, Patcasso has performed for major cultural and sporting organizations, transforming blank canvases into powerful tributes that honor legacy, resilience, and progress. More of Patcasso's work can be found on Instagram, TikTok and X @Patcassoart and on Facebook @Patcasso.

In the days leading up to next week's Black Excellence Night, the Windy City Bulls will be highlighting the accomplishments of the 12 honorees featured during the event. Tickets for the event are available at WindyCityBulls.com.







