Stars Capture Big Win in First Meeting with the Westchester Knicks
Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars News Release
The Salt Lake City Stars earned a decisive win in their first meeting of the season with the Westchester Knicks, rolling to a 131-107 victory on Friday night. The win moved the Stars to 8-12 on the season and marked their second straight victory.
Both teams opened the game with strong offensive play, trading the lead seven times in the first quarter before Salt Lake City closed the frame ahead 34-30. Westchester regained the advantage in the second quarter, but the Stars answered late, tying the game with 36 seconds remaining. A Knicks personal foul sent Sean East II to the free-throw line, where he converted to give Salt Lake City a 60-58 lead at halftime.
The Stars erupted offensively coming out of the break, extending the lead to 102-80 by the end of the third quarter. Salt Lake City continued to pour it on in the fourth, pushing the advantage to as many as 32 points and maintaining control throughout the second half to secure the 24-point home win.
The Stars were led by Matthew Cleveland, who scored a team-high 22 points (6-12 FGM) and grabbed a team-high-tying 11 rebounds (3 OR, 8 DR) for a double-double. Mo Bamba paced the reserves with 21 points (7-13 FGM, 3-5 3PM).
Salt Lake City showcased balanced scoring, with eight of nine players finishing in double figures. From the starting lineup, Cleveland (22), Sean East II (17), Matthew Murrell (12) and Steven Crowl (10) all reached double digits. Off the bench, Dereon Seabron added 16 points, Justin Harmon chipped in 14 and Max Klesmit scored 12, joining Bamba's 21-point effort.
Westchester was led by Bryson Warren, who scored 19 points, followed by Dink Pate with 17.
The Stars remain home to close out the back-to-back series against the Knicks on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. MT. The game will stream on Jazz+.
-- @slcstars or slcstars.com -
NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Bulls Protect Home Court, Topple Nets - Windy City Bulls
- Stars Capture Big Win in First Meeting with the Westchester Knicks - Salt Lake City Stars
- Jaelen House Fifth Straight 20-Point Performance Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the Memphis Hustle - San Diego Clippers
- Legends' Big First Half Not Enough Against Stockton - Texas Legends
- Osceola Magic Outlast Boom in Gritty Win - Osceola Magic
- Boom Falls Short Despite Career Night from Slawson - Noblesville Boom
- Balanced Attack Gives Skyforce 134-112 Victory over Celtics - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Sioux Falls - Maine Celtics
- Charge Outlast Swarm - Cleveland Charge
- Windy City Bulls to Honor Influential Black Pioneers and Leaders During Black Excellence Night on February 11 - Windy City Bulls
- Charlotte Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan to Two-Way Contract - Maine Celtics
- Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan - Greensboro Swarm
- Hornets Waive KJ Simpson - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 6, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Capture Big Win in First Meeting with the Westchester Knicks
- Stars Back in the Win Column After Big Win in Overtime against Clippers
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Cameron McGriff Will Pursue International Opportunity