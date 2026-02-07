Stars Capture Big Win in First Meeting with the Westchester Knicks

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







The Salt Lake City Stars earned a decisive win in their first meeting of the season with the Westchester Knicks, rolling to a 131-107 victory on Friday night. The win moved the Stars to 8-12 on the season and marked their second straight victory.

Both teams opened the game with strong offensive play, trading the lead seven times in the first quarter before Salt Lake City closed the frame ahead 34-30. Westchester regained the advantage in the second quarter, but the Stars answered late, tying the game with 36 seconds remaining. A Knicks personal foul sent Sean East II to the free-throw line, where he converted to give Salt Lake City a 60-58 lead at halftime.

The Stars erupted offensively coming out of the break, extending the lead to 102-80 by the end of the third quarter. Salt Lake City continued to pour it on in the fourth, pushing the advantage to as many as 32 points and maintaining control throughout the second half to secure the 24-point home win.

The Stars were led by Matthew Cleveland, who scored a team-high 22 points (6-12 FGM) and grabbed a team-high-tying 11 rebounds (3 OR, 8 DR) for a double-double. Mo Bamba paced the reserves with 21 points (7-13 FGM, 3-5 3PM).

Salt Lake City showcased balanced scoring, with eight of nine players finishing in double figures. From the starting lineup, Cleveland (22), Sean East II (17), Matthew Murrell (12) and Steven Crowl (10) all reached double digits. Off the bench, Dereon Seabron added 16 points, Justin Harmon chipped in 14 and Max Klesmit scored 12, joining Bamba's 21-point effort.

Westchester was led by Bryson Warren, who scored 19 points, followed by Dink Pate with 17.

The Stars remain home to close out the back-to-back series against the Knicks on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. MT. The game will stream on Jazz+.

-- @slcstars or slcstars.com -







NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.