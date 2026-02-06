Hornets Waive KJ Simpson

Published on February 6, 2026

Greensboro Swarm News Release







Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team has waived KJ Simpson.

Simpson was originally selected by Charlotte with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The second-year guard holds career averages of 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.3 minutes per game across 50 appearances (17 starts) with the Hornets. He has played in 35 G League games (all starts) with the Greensboro Swarm over the last two seasons, averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.







