Hornets Waive KJ Simpson
Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the team has waived KJ Simpson.
Simpson was originally selected by Charlotte with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The second-year guard holds career averages of 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.3 minutes per game across 50 appearances (17 starts) with the Hornets. He has played in 35 G League games (all starts) with the Greensboro Swarm over the last two seasons, averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.
NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Windy City Bulls to Honor Influential Black Pioneers and Leaders During Black Excellence Night on February 11 - Windy City Bulls
- Charlotte Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan to Two-Way Contract - Maine Celtics
- Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan - Greensboro Swarm
- Hornets Waive KJ Simpson - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 6, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Hornets Sign Tosan Evbuomwan
- Hornets Waive KJ Simpson
- Greensboro Swarm to Welcome Back Damien Wilkins, Shonn Miller and Former Staff for Legacy Night on February 12
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T
- Swarm Dominate the Paint, Pull Away in Second Half to Top Bulls, 126-103