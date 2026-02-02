Salt Lake City Stars Announce Cameron McGriff Will Pursue International Opportunity

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars have announced that forward Cameron McGriff has left the team via a buyout agreement with the NBA G League to pursue an international opportunity. The Stars have waived McGriff and will retain his returning player rights.

McGriff (6-7, 220, Oklahoma State) appeared in 30 games (eight starts) for the Stars, averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 21 times during the 2025-26 season, recorded a season-high 21 points on two occasions, and posted five double-doubles.

A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, McGriff has an extensive professional resume. He appeared in three NBA games with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season and has spent time in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm, Memphis Hustle, and Indiana Mad Ants. McGriff has also gained international experience, most recently playing for the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League prior to joining Salt Lake City.







