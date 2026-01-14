Iowa Wolves Find Victory in the Desert with 130-123 Win over Valley Suns

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Valley Suns 130-123 in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday night. This is the third game of a four-game road trip for the Wolves (6-4), and their second-straight victory.

Alize Johnson led the Wolves with his second consecutive double-double, tallying 28 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists on the night. Enrique Freeman also recorded his second consecutive double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Jules Bernard added 25 points, nine assists, and five rebounds for Iowa. This marks Bernard's eighth time scoring 20+ points during the regular season. He is averaging 24.7 points per game.

The Wolves out-rebounded the Suns 47-37 and out-scored them 58-50 in the paint. Shooting 55.1% from the field, Iowa is now 5-0 in the regular season when out-shooting its opponents in field goal percentage.

Damion Baugh led the Suns (3-5) with 30 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the loss. Jaden Shackelford added 24 points, while CJ Huntley added 18 points on the night.

The Wolves and Suns square off again on Thursday night from Tempe before Iowa returns home to Casey's Center for Alpha's Birthday on Sunday, January 18, and MLK Day on Monday, January 19. Tip-off is at 3:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., respectively, as the Wolves host the Long Island Nets in the back-to-back set.







