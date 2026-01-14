Hustle Lose 119-107 to Sioux Falls Skyforce

Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (1-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated by the Sioux Falls Skyforce (6-4) 119-107 at Landers Center.

Nate Hinton paced Memphis with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tyler Burton scored 19 points. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 14 points and 10 assists. Lawson Lovering tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds. Evan Gilyard totaled 12 points.

Trevor Keels led the Skyforce with 29 points. Josh Christopher contributed 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jahmir Young recorded 23 points and eight assists. Dain Dainja added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Sioux Falls opened the game on a 26-16 run and led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. Memphis closed the first half on a 17-8 run to cut the deficit to single digits. The Hustle cut the Skyforce lead to 83-82 late in the third quarter before Sioux Falls responded with 10 unanswered to extend their lead. The Skyforce led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter.

Memphis assisted on 26 of 39 field goals and scored 27 points off turnovers. Sioux Falls outscored the Hustle 60-52 in the paint and 33-17 in fast break points. The Skyforce shot 54.4 percent from the field and totaled 22 points off turnovers.

The Hustle will wrap up a two-game set at Landers Center tonight, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. when they host the Texas Legends.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.