Maine Celtics Erase 20-Point Deficit to Win 5th Straight

Published on January 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Oshkosh, WI - Down 20 with 7:36 left in the 3rd quarter, the Maine Celtics out-scored the Wisconsin Herd 53-25 in the final 19+ minutes, snatching a 114-106 win. The Celtics have now won five consecutive games.

Maine (6-4) was led by Kendall Brown with 25 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen Bridges added 22 points including 6-12 from three-point range. Tosan Evbuomwan, who joined the team today, contributed 21 points in his Maine Celtics debut. The Celtics have erased 15+ point deficits to win in consecutive games.

Wisconsin (4-6) was led by Cormac Ryan with 25 points. Stephen Thompson Jr. added a 22 point-10 rebound double-double, and NBA veteran Victor Oladipo scored 18 points in the loss.

The Herd opened the game with back-to-back threes from Cameron Martin and Cormac Ryan. Brown stopped the run by knocking down a three of his own. Evbuomwan scored plus the foul for his first points with Maine, and Bridges knocked in a three to put the Celtics up 11-10 and force an early timeout by the Herd. The two teams would seemingly trade more turnovers than buckets in the 1st quarter, with Hason Ward picking up three fouls early, Hayden Gray made a fast-break lay-up, but Ryan's three-point play the other way put Wisconsin up five. The Herd led 26-21 after one.

In the 2nd, Brown knocked down a three to cut the deficit to two. Stef Todorovic knocked down three straight three-pointers to put Maine on top for the first time in the game. John Butler Jr. followed that up with five straight points of his own as the shot-making improved for both teams. Bridges buried a three from the right wing, but Stephen Thompson Jr. had the answer for Wisconsin. Bridges knocked in another three to tie the game at 53. Wisconsin took a 61-56 lead into the break. Maine shot 44.7% (21-47) from the field and an impressive 45.8% (11-24) from three-point range in the half, with Bridges leading the way with 16 points. Wisconsin shot an astounding 59% (23-39) from the floor and 46.2% (6-13) from downtown in the first half.

Wisconsin started the 3rd right where the left off knocking in two straight shots. Ryan's bucket gave him 20 points on the night, but Bridges answered with his 5th three of the night. Thompson Jr. knocked in yet another three to put the Herd up 10, and Butler Jr.'s dunk made it 71-59 Wisconsin early. Wisconsin started the period on a 13-3 run, and a flagrant-one on Bridges resulted in five points - three on the free throw, and two on the ensuing possession - and the Herd's lead swelled to 81-61. Brown made five straight to get the Celtics to within 14. Bridges' triple cut it to 11. Aaron Scott's corner three made it single digits, and a 20-point deficit was just six heading into the 4th - Maine trailed 91-85 after 3.

In the 4th, Maine got as close as two points early. Ryan knocked in yet another shot to put the Herd up 100-95, but Gray hit a corner three to cut it to two about halfway through the quarter. A one point game with 3:20 to go, Evbuomwan scored to put Maine up 104-103. Up two with 1:31 to go, Off a turnover, Brown drove and scored to put Maine up four. Ebvuomwan was fouled shooting a three with:32.9 to go, and he made two free throws. Evbuomwan's lay-up late put it away.

Maine finished the game shooting 47.6% (40-84) from the field, 44.4% (16-36) from three-point range, and 10-15 from the free throw line. Wisconsin finished shooting 50.6% (39-77) from the floor, 44.4% (12-27) from beyond the arc, and 8-9 from the charity stripe.

The Celtics and Herd will meet up again on Friday night in Oshkosh. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed live on NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.